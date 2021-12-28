27 hospitals that named facilities after their donors in 2021

After receiving major donations, several hospitals and health systems named buildings and centers after their donors or their donors' loved ones in 2021.

Here are 27 facilities named after their donors, as reported by Becker's:

1. Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

The donor: Shapell Guerin Family Foundation. Vera Guerin is the president of the foundation and the board chair of the health system.

The amount: $100 million

The name: The pediatrics center will be named Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's.

2. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

The donor: Ron Weiser, a member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents.

The amount: $30 million

The name: The donation will establish the Ronald Weiser Center for Prostate Cancer.

3. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

The donor: Howard R. Levine Foundation. Mr. Levine was the chair and CEO of Family Dollar in Matthews, N.C.

The amount: $25 million

The name: The signature academic building at the new Wake Forest University School of Medicine will be named the Howard R. Levine Center for Education.

4. Houston Methodist

The donor: Ron and Mary Neal, MD.

The amount: $25 million

The name: The cancer center will be renamed to the Houston Methodist Dr. Mary and Ron Neal Cancer Center.

5. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

The donor: Stanley Middleman and family. Mr. Middleman is the president and CEO of Freedom Mortgage.

The amount: Unknown

The name: CHOP's second inpatient hospital will be named the Middleman Family Pavilion.

6. Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital

The donor: Michelle and Michael Hagerty, philanthropists and Boca Raton residents.

The amount: $5 million

The name: The graduate medical center will be named Michelle and Michael Hagerty Center for Graduate Medical Education.

7. South Shore University Hospital (Bayshore, N.Y.)

The donor: The Entenmann family, owners of a baking company on Long Island.

The amount: Unknown

The name: The hospital renamed its 20-acre campus the Entenmann Family Campus at South Shore University Hospital.

8. MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

The donor: Grant Verstandig and his foundation. He is an entrepreneur and venture capital investor.

The amount: $50 million

The name: Unknown

9. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

The donor: Howard "Smoky" Bissell and his wife, Margaret, in honor of late friend David Conlan. Mr. Bissell is a Charlotte developer. Mr. Conlan was a patient of Atrium's rehabilitative medicine.

The amount: $30 million

The name: The system will name its new rehabilitation center the David L. Conlan Center.

10. Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland, Ore.)

The donor: Phil and Penny Knight. Mr. Knight is Nike's co-founder.

The amount: $75 million; more than $100 million in total

The name: The hospital is renaming one of its pavilions to the Phil and Penny Knight Pavilion.

11. Wolfson Children's Hospital (Jacksonville, Fla.)

The donor: Borowy Family Foundation

The amount: Unknown

The name: The hospital's new critical care tower will be named the Borowy Family Children's Critical Care Tower.

12. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare Foundation

The donor: Brian Cornell and his wife, Martha. Mr. Cornell is the chair and CEO of Target.

The amount: $10 million

The name: The new behavioral health facility will be named the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion.

13. Saint Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston, N.J.)

The donor: Cooperman Family Foundation. Leon Cooperman is a successful financier on Wall Street and his wife, Toby, dedicated her life to working with people with developmental disabilities.

The amount: $100 million

The name: The hospital name was changed to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

14. Boston Children's Hospital

The donor: Benderson Family Foundation.

The amount: $20 million

The name: The cardiovascular programs have been renamed to the Benderson Family Heart Center.

15. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

The donor: James and Merryl Tisch.

The amount: $60 million

The name: The donation establishes the Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center, which includes the Tisch Cancer Hospital and the Tisch Cancer Institute at Icahn Mount Sinai.

16. Summa Health (Akron, Ohio)

The donor: Retired physician Gary Williams, MD, and Pamela Williams.

The amount: $15 million

The name: A seven-story tower on the health system's Akron campus has been renamed the Dr. Gary B. and Pamela S. Williams Tower.

17. University of California Irvine Health

The donor: The Chao family, a longtime benefactor of UCI Health.

The amount: $20 million

The name: The cancer center is named the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Ambulatory Care.

18. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

The donor: The Wood family, who founded the convenience store chain Wawa.

The amount: $25 million

The name: The fetal treatment center has been renamed the Richard D. Wood Jr. Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment.

19. UCSF Health (San Francisco)

The donor: Hyatt heir John Pritzker and his former wife Lisa Stone Pritzker.

The amount: $60 million

The name: The new psychiatric building is named the Nancy Friend Pritzker Psychiatry Building, in honor of Mr. Pritzker's sister Nancy, who died by suicide in 1972.

20. Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare

The donor: Denis Ellmer, president and CEO of Priority Automotive and Toyota USA.

The amount: Unknown

The name: The expanded cancer facility is called the Priority Toyota Cancer Center.

21. City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.)

The donor: The Lennar Foundation.

The amount: $50 million

The name: The donation will establish the Lennar Foundation Cancer Center.

22. Providence Tarzana (Calif.) Foundation

The donor: Donald and Andrea Friese. Mr. Friese is the CEO of glazing supplies company C.R. Laurence.

The amount: $50 million

The name: The new patient tower at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles will be named the Friese Family Patient Tower.

23. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

The donor: Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation.

The amount: $35 million

The name: The new medical tower will be named the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Medical Tower.

24. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

The donor: Philanthropist Helene Houle.

The amount: $60 million

The name: The recently completed patient tower at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus was named the John M. Nasseff Tower after Ms. Houle's late husband.

25. Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.)

The donor: The family foundation of billionaire real estate developer and casino owner Steve Wynn.

The amount: $50 million

The name: A new hospital that is being built in Utica will be named The Wynn Hospital.

26. Cleveland Clinic

The donor: Charles L. Shor Foundation. Mr. Shor is a Cincinnati businessman and philanthropist who was diagnosed with epilepsy in his 20s.

The amount: $15.5 million

The name: The epilepsy center is named The Charles Shor Epilepsy Center.

27. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

The donor: Allen Ginsburg, MD, and his wife Charlotte. Dr. Ginsburg is a retired ophthalmologist who completed his residency at UCLA.

The amount: $29 million

The name: The gift created the Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg Center for Precision Genomic Medicine.