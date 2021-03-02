Cleveland Clinic receives $15M gift

Cleveland Clinic recently received a $15.5 million donation to advance neurological care and epilepsy research.

Cleveland Clinic said $10 million of the gift will support its future Neurological Institute building. The other $5.5 million is earmarked to support an epilepsy study that is exploring the link between stress and seizures.

The donation was from the Charles L. Shor Foundation. The health system will name the epilepsy center in the new building The Charles Shor Epilepsy Center in recognition of the gift.

"Charlie's generous donation to the Neurological Institute will help us transform our approach to better understand neurological diseases," said Andre Machado, MD, PhD, chair of the Neurological Institute, in a Feb. 26 news release. "His support of this state-of-the future facility will enable us to centralize and advance the care we provide in an environment specifically designed around the unique needs of people with neurological conditions."

Construction on the future Neurological Institute is slated to begin next year.

Mr. Shor is a Cincinnati businessman and philanthropist who was diagnosed with epilepsy in his 20s.

More articles on healthcare finance:

UPMC annual operating revenue hits $23B: 5 notes

How CHS, HCA, Tenet and UHS fared in Q4

CMS implements automatic exception policy for individual clinicians in MIPS



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.