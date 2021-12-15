Michigan Medicine gets $30M gift to create prostate cancer center

Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor received a $30 million gift that will establish a prostate cancer center.

The gift is from Ron Weiser, a member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents. Mr. Weiser and his family have committed more than $150 million to the university to date.



The $30 million donation will establish the Ronald Weiser Center for Prostate Cancer, which will be a clinically focused entity within Michigan Medicine's Rogel Cancer Center.

A portion of the gift will also support investments into staff, infrastructure, technology, education and research.

"Regent Weiser's generous gift to Michigan Medicine will enhance our research, education and patient care while providing new levels of hope to the hundreds of thousands of patients around the globe who are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year," said University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel, MD, PhD. "The Ronald Weiser Center for Prostate Cancer will unite the life-saving work of researchers and clinicians in multiple disciplines and further U-M's commitment to excellence in healthcare."