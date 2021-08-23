Mount Sinai receives $60M gift for new cancer center in Manhattan

Mount Sinai Health System received a $60 million gift to support the creation of a cancer center and construction of a new cancer hospital in Manhattan, the New York City-based system said Aug. 23.

The gift from James and Merryl Tisch is the largest gift received by the health system for a cancer initiative. Previously, the Tisch family donated $40 million in 2008 to establish the Tisch Cancer Institute at Icahn Mount Sinai.

The $60 million gift will support construction of a four-story hospital and establish the Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center.

The Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center will include the Tisch Cancer Hospital, the Tisch Cancer Institute at Icahn Mount Sinai, several cancer centers and several ambulatory cancer care sites.

The new Tisch Cancer Hospital is expected to be completed by 2025. It will house about 20 single-bed rooms on each of the four floors and a series of clinical spaces to ease transitions between the various stages of treatment.

The cancer center aims to broaden access to therapies, diagnostics and clinical trials.

"We are so grateful to Jim and Merryl for their continued and outstanding support of Mount Sinai, and we are deeply honored that the new hospital will bear the Tisch name," said Kenneth Davis, MD, president and CEOof Mount Sinai Health System. "Their ongoing generosity helps us elevate the level of cancer care all patients receive at Mount Sinai."