UCI Health gets $20M gift to support $1.2B expansion

University of California Irvine Health received a $20 million gift to support its $1.2 billion hospital campus that will house a 144-bed acute care facility, ambulatory care center and cancer center.

In recognition of the donation from the Chao family, a longtime benefactor of UCI Health, the health system will name the cancer center at its new campus The Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Ambulatory Care.

Construction on the new cancer center and 144-bed hospital are slated to begin later this year and open in late 2023 and 2025, respectively.

With the latest $20 million donation, the Chao family has contributed $50 million to the academic health system since 1995.

Read more here.