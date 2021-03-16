California hospital foundation receives $50M gift to support expansion

Providence Tarzana Foundation received a $50 million donation to support the expansion and renovation of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The gift, from Donald and Andrea Friese, is the largest ever given to a Providence hospital in California.

To recognize the gift, the medical center will name a new five-story patient tower the Friese Family Patient Tower.



"This is a truly historic day in Southern California," said Erik Wexler, president of operations and strategy for Providence's southern region. "Don's and Andrea's generous gift will be instrumental in bringing to life the vision of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center."

Mr. Friese built C.R. Laurence Co., once a small glass products manufacturer and distributor, into a leading architectural hardware, equipment, tools and supplies company in the glass and glazing industry with annual revenue above $500 million.

