Houston Methodist receives $25M gift for cancer center expansion

Houston Methodist received a $25 million donation from Ron and Mary Neal, MD, for a cancer center expansion, renaming the facility the Houston Methodist Dr. Mary and Ron Neal Cancer Center.

The system will also raise $12 million in matching funds, according to a Nov. 19 news release emailed to Becker's.

The gift will help the center with translational research and recruiting and retaining physician scientists interested in finding new cancer treatments. It will also support research by Jenny Chang, MD, the director of the center and the Emily Herrmann Presidential Distinguished Chair in Cancer Research.

Additionally, the donation will fund three endowed chairs and their research, as well as cancer innovation efforts at the Center for Drug Repositioning and Development.

"Houston Methodist is humbled to have the support of Dr. Mary and Ron Neal to elevate the cancer center and build upon our legacy of excellence in cancer research and treatment," president and CEO Marc Boom, MD, said. "Their gift plays an important role in advancing our leading medicine mission and bringing potentially life-saving cancer treatments to more patients throughout Houston and the nation."