New York health system receives $50M donation

The family foundation of billionaire real estate developer and casino owner Steve Wynn has donated $50 million to Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System, according to the Observer-Dispatch.

The donation, the largest the health system has ever received, will be used for equipment and to expand services at a hospital the system is building in Utica. The new hospital will be named The Wynn Hospital, and it is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

Mr. Wynn grew up in Utica, and his father operated a bingo parlor across the street from where the new hospital is being built, according to syracuse.com.

