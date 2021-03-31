City of Hope gets $50M donation for cancer center

Cancer research and treatment center City of Hope received a record-breaking $50 million gift to support the development of a $1 billion comprehensive cancer campus in Irvine, Calif., the organization said March 31.

The gift was from the Lennar Foundation and is the single largest philanthropic contribution to the City of Hope Orange County.

City of Hope said it plans to use the funds to build the medical campus and establish the Lennar Foundation Cancer Center to support breakthrough cancer research and treatment. The cancer center, currently under construction, is slated to open next year.

"This is the start — and it is a monumental start — to show the nation that our work in Orange County will catalyze incredible achievements in healthcare," Robert Stone, president and CEO of City of Hope said. "With this gift, we will achieve the nexus of unsurpassed medical expertise, future-focused communities, groundbreaking technology and innovation, all for the single purpose of saving lives.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Medicare claims will be held pending Congressional action on sequester cut

CMS urged to give hospitals a break from lower payments under site-neutral policy

CMS delays some application requests for rural payment model



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.