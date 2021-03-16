Mayo Clinic gets $60M from St. Paul philanthropist

Mayo Clinic received a $60 million donation from philanthropist Helene Houle of St. Paul to support healthcare delivery in Minnesota, the Rochester, Minn.-based system said March 15.

In recognition of the gift, Mayo will name a recently completed patient tower at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys campus in Rochester after Ms. Houle's late husband, John Nasseff.

The John Nasseff Tower is 11 stories, spans 430,000 square feet and houses 162 patient beds.

Mr. Nasseff and Ms. Houle have made several gifts to the health system throughout the years after their youngest son Arthur Nasseff had lifesaving surgery at St. Marys Hospital in the 1960s.

"John Nasseff and Helene Houle have had a significant impact on Mayo Clinic over the decades of their support," said Mayo President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia, MD. "We are incredibly grateful to Ms. Houle for this generous gift, and we cannot think of a more fitting way to honor Mr. Nasseff."

