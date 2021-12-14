Atrium Health receives $25M gift for new medical school campus

The Howard R. Levine Foundation donated $25 million to Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Foundation, which will go toward the new Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte coming in 2024.

In honor of the donation, the signature academic building on the campus will be named the Howard R. Levine Center for Education, according to a Dec. 14 news release from the system. It will hold the school of medicine, Wake Forest University School of Business, Wake Forest School for Professional Studies and Carolinas College of Health Sciences.

Howard Levine is a local business leader and philanthropist. He was the chair and CEO of Family Dollar in Matthews, N.C. Mr. Levine and his family have also been major benefactors of Atrium Health Levine Children's and Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

"I consider it a privilege to be a part of bringing Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Charlotte to our city and helping to advance higher education opportunities and world-class medical research," he said. "It allows our family and its foundation to have a positive impact that will shape the future of the city, and the health of its residents, for generations to come."

The health system is set to begin construction on the school next year.