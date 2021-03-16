Hospital for Special Surgery gets $35M gift for 12-story medical tower

Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City received a $35 million donation to support construction of its 12-story medical tower, the hospital said March 16.

The donation was from the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation.

To recognize the donation, the medical tower will be named the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Medical Tower.

"The Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation has repeatedly demonstrated their commitment and support to HSS and its patients," said Tom Lister and Bob Steel, co-chairs of the hospital's board of trustees. "This exceptional gift signals the strength of not only HSS but also New York City and will serve as a permanent symbol of an investment in healthcare when it is needed most."

The 100,000-square-foot facility will specialize in spine surgery and joint replacement. It will house three private inpatient floors, multidisciplinary medical teams and on-site imaging.

Construction on the facility is slated to begin this year.

