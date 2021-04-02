Virginia hospital expands, renames cancer center after donation from Toyota CEO

Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare is building an expanded cancer facility called the Priority Toyota Cancer Center after receiving a donation from Denis Ellmer, president and CEO of Priority Automotive and Toyota USA, the health system announced in an April 1 news release shared with Becker's.

The new facility, slated to open in late summer, is next to the hospital's former Sidney M. Oman Cancer Treatment Center and features an additional 12,000-square-feet. The second floor of the facility will also house the Virginia Oncology Associates clinical practice.

"We launched Priority Automotive more than 20 years right here in Chesapeake," Mr. Ellmer said. " … As part of this great city, we see our role as doing whatever we can to improve the health and well-being of our neighbors and our hundreds of employees who live and work here. Providing high quality cancer treatment close to home will help to support that role."

