UCLA Health gets $29M gift for genetic research

UCLA Health in Los Angeles has received a $29 million gift to establish a center to study the role of genetics in disease and develop therapies.

The gift was from Allen Ginsburg, MD, and his wife, Charlotte. Dr. Ginsburg is a retired ophthalmologist who completed his residency at UCLA.

The gift will create the Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg Center for Precision Genomic Medicine.

"I am so grateful to Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg for their remarkable vision and generosity and for placing their confidence in UCLA's capacity for innovation," said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, PhD, in a Feb. 11 news release. "Combining our health system's strengths in biomedical research and clinical care, the Ginsburg Center is sure to benefit patients and their families."

