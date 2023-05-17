Mayo, CommonSpirit, HCA: 13 innovation projects from past month

From a $70 million innovation center to a new proprietary virtual nursing technology, health systems have been busy debuting digital innovations.

Here are 13 health system innovation projects Becker's reported on since April 14:

1. The investment arms of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic joined in a $15 million strategic funding round May 16 for medtech augmented reality company MediView XR.

2. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham said May 12 that it plans to bring a medical center to the United Arab Emirates will focus on technology and digital innovation in partnership with Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

3. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health said May 11 it had opened its first virtual care clinic at an apartment complex.

4. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai established a new center focused on advancing artificial intelligence and machine learning May 9.

5. UC San Diego Health said May 4 that it's piloting using QR codes to help patients see how their medical insurance information is retrieved and verified during check-in.

6. Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine said April 24 that it's rolling out a new mobile monitoring platform that allows clinicians to observe patient data from cardiac monitors and other bedside devices from phones, tablets, PCs or workstations.

7. Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.) partnered April 24 with GE HealthCare to open a new 6,000-square-foot hub that uses AI to track patient care progression.

8. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health said April 20 it had developed a new AI-powered platform designed to aid clinicians in making bedside diagnoses.

9. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare partnered April 20 with medtech company Augmedix to expand the use of AI-powered ambient documentation in its clinical settings.

10. Renton, Wash.-based Providence said April 19 that it's rolling out remote patient monitoring across its seven-state footprint.

11. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health launched the first virtual nursing program in its system, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky., April 18 after previously piloting its proprietary technology.

12. Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, participated in a $30 million financing round April 18 for Memora Health, a digital care enablement company.

13. San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare opened a new $70 million innovation and education center dubbed the Prebys Innovation & Education Center in San Diego on April 14.