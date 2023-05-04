How UC San Diego Health is simplifying patient check-ins with QR codes

UC San Diego Health is piloting a new initiative that uses QR codes to help patients see how their medical insurance information is retrieved and verified during check-in.

The new initiative uses SMART health QR codes for health insurance cards, the same technology many organizations used to verify vaccination records during the pandemic.

The aim is to digitally standardize health insurance cards, streamline patient check-ins and reduce billing errors, according to a May 4 press release from UC San Diego Health.

UC San Diego Health, Orange County, Calif.-based UC Irvine Health, Los Angeles-based UCLA Health, San Francisco-based UCSF Health, Riverside, Calif.-based UCR Health and Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health are working on further pilots of the QR codes prior to rollout.

If the pilots are successful, the health systems will conduct a widespread implementation of the QR codes starting in January 2024.