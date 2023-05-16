Mayo, Cleveland Clinic bet on augmented reality

The investment arms of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic joined in a $15 million strategic funding round for medtech augmented reality company MediView XR.

MediView provides surgeons with three-dimensional imaging for minimally invasive procedures. The company plans to use the new financing for establishing and expanding its platform, according to a May 16 MediView news release.

The company has raised $29.5 million total. GE HealthCare also participated in the funding round.

"Expanding industry and clinical partnerships and collaborations with world-class brands and leaders will further accelerate our speed of innovation," MediView President and CEO Mina Fahim said in the release. "Working together to build a clinical augmented reality digital ecosystem better equips healthcare practitioners with advanced surgical visualization and navigation tools to deliver better care and enable greater patient access."