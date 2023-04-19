CommonSpirit Health rolls out new virtual nursing technology

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has launched the first virtual nursing program in its system, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky.

As part of the initiative, a virtual registered nurse assists the bedside nurse and patient care assistant, leads multidisciplinary rounds, and helps with charting, education and discharges. Patients and their families can also access the virtual nurses through the tap of a screen.

"Virtually integrated care is more than a virtual nurse — it is a team model that enhances patient care through technology," said Anthony Houston, EdD, market CEO for CHI Saint Joseph Health, in an April 18 news release.

CommonSpirit developed the technology and chose CHI Saint Joseph Health as the pilot site with plans to roll it out to other parts of the country.

"Like many other healthcare systems, CHI Saint Joseph Health has been searching for ways to address staffing issues, and I'm proud to see a new care model that will truly make a difference for facilities and patients alike," stated Melissa Bennett, BSN, RN, market COO and chief nursing officer of CHI Saint Joseph Health. "It is a game-changer for our facility."