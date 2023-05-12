Atrium opens first virtual care clinic in a housing community

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has opened a virtual care clinic at a local apartment complex.

The clinic at Peppertree Apartments in Charlotte will feature an onsite healthcare technician who will help patients complete video visits with providers using a telestethoscope, teleotoscope and high-resolution camera to examine eyes, noses, throats and skin. Testing will also be available for conditions such as influenza, strep throat and COVID-19.

"The opening of this virtual primary care location at Peppertree represents the first time Atrium Health has established a virtual care location directly in a housing community," said Kinneil Coltman, executive vice president and chief community and social impact officer of Charlotte-based Advocate Health, Atrium's parent system, in a May 11 news release. "With this virtual care location, we are taking a step toward closing the gap in health care access and making it easier for our patients to get the care they need and deserve."