Children's Mercy Kansas City, GE HealthCare open new AI-powered care progression hub

Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.) is partnering with GE HealthCare to open a new 6,000-square-foot hub that uses artificial intelligence to track patient care progression.

The hub is based on a NASA command center and features a wall of analytics applications. Children's Mercy is the first pediatric hospital in the country to partner with GE HealthCare on opening the hub, according to an April 24 Children's Mercy news release.

"Prior to implementation, the organization relied on manual processes and often retrospective data to understand patient census and anticipate discharges," Jodi Coombs, BSN, RN, executive vice president and COO of Children's Mercy, said in the release. "Now we have visibility into operations across the entire system to make faster and smarter complex decisions as soon as vital workflows change. The Patient Progression Hub journey enables endless possibilities for using real-time data to drive actions that deliver excellent patient care and supports our team members."