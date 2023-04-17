Sharp HealthCare opens $70M innovation center

San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare opened a new innovation and education center dubbed the Prebys Innovation & Education Center in San Diego on April 14.

The $70 million center will focus on research, training, workforce development, innovation, education and technology, according to an April 14 press release from Sharp HealthCare.

"It's going to be a place where the people of Sharp forge, foster and develop solutions to some of the largest challenges we have today, how to make the patient experience more seamless, more pleasing and, in doing so, how to reduce cost of care for the patient," Chris Howard, CEO of Sharp HealthCare told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Some of the features in the innovation center will include a technology demonstration room, simulation center and a technology immersion lab.