Northwell joins $30M financing round for digital health platform

Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, participated in a $30 million financing round for Memora Health, a digital care enablement company.

Memora aims to improve digital patient communication through a platform that allows for SMS-based messaging. General Catalyst led the investment round, according to an April 18 Memora news release.

"Health systems have reached a critical juncture in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market," Northwell CEO Michael Dowling said. "If we want to maintain our position as leaders in care delivery, we need innovative partners that can extend our clinical capacity, keep our patients engaged in their care, and deliver high-quality services to more people. We look forward to collaborating with the Memora team as we leverage novel technology to support our efforts."