Cedars-Sinai establishes center for AI, machine learning

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has established a new center focused on advancing artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The center, dubbed the Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Education, will focus on developing new algorithms, as well as applying AI and machine learning to genomic research, personalized medicine and other healthcare research, according to a May 9 press release Cedars-Sinai shared with Becker's.

Jason Moore, PhD, will serve as the director of the center, and Tiffani Bright, PhD, will serve as co-director.

"We are committed to providing training and education programs that enable healthcare professionals and investigators to effectively integrate these technologies into their practices while ensuring that they are used ethically and responsibly," Dr. Bright said in the release.