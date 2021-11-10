11 healthcare execs nearing retirement

The following hospital and health system leaders will be retiring over the next four months:

Marna Borgstrom will retire as CEO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health in March 2022. Ms. Borgstrom began her career at Yale New Haven Hospital as an administrative fellow in 1979. She continued to take on leadership roles throughout her tenure, becoming the first female CEO of Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Hospital in 2005.

Jane Englebright, PhD, will retire as HCA Healthcare's chief nurse executive at the end of the year. Her tenure with the Nashville-based organization spans nearly 30 years. She joined the company in 1992 as a critical care nurse at Lewisville (Texas) Medical Center. Dr. Englebright became HCA's first chief nurse executive in 2007.

Emily Greer will retire from Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Dec. 31. Ms. Greer, who has been with the organization for three decades, currently serves as chief administrative officer for American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, the fundraising and awareness organization for the hospital.

Brad Hilaman, MD, will retire from his roles as CEO and CMO at Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital in December. Dr. Hilaman has been affiliated with Dosher since 1995, practicing as an obstetrician and gynecologist at the system's women's health clinic.

Linda Hunt, president and CEO of Dignity Health's southwest division, will retire in January 2022. Ms. Hunt's career in healthcare spans 51 years. She joined San Francisco-based Dignity Health in 1998 and has led the company's southwest division since 2009, overseeing 11 hospitals in Arizona and Nevada.

Stephen Klasko, MD, will retire as CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and president of Thomas Jefferson University at the end of the year. Since Dr. Klasko joined the organization in 2013, Jefferson Health has grown from three hospitals to 18, with annual revenues that have increased from $1.5 billion to more than $6.7 billion. He also secured a $110 million philanthropic gift, the organization's largest to date, and oversaw the health system's 2014 investment in telehealth, which led to the creation of the JeffConnect platform.

Sarah Krevans will retire from her role as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health system early next year. Ms. Krevans became the health system's first female CEO in January 2016. She previously served as Sutter's COO and as regional executive officer and president of the Sutter Health Sacramento Sierra Region.

Debbie Osteen will retire from her role as CEO of Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare on Jan. 31, 2022. Since joining the health system in December 2018, Ms. Osteen has executed a growth plan that included the acquisition of 14 facilities, nine joint health system ventures and the expansion of multiple facilities.

Bruce Peters will retire from his role as president and CEO of Dignity Health Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield (Calif.) in January 2022. Mr. Peters has been with San Francisco-based Dignity Health system for nearly two decades. He became president of the two Bakersfield campuses, Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Hospital Southwest, in 2014. Under his leadership, the downtown campus expanded to include the area's only inpatient oncology unit. At the Southwest campus, he oversaw the additions of the Mercy Orthopedic, Hand and Spine and Women's Centers.

Dianne Shugrue, president and CEO of Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital since 2013, will retire at the end of the year. Ms. Shugrue's career in healthcare spans 40 years. She joined Glens Falls in 2007 as executive vice president and COO. Her previous leadership roles included vice president for nursing governance at Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health and vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y.

Penny Wheeler, MD, will retire as CEO of Minneapolis-based Allina Health at the end of the year. She served as a physician, president of the health system's Abbott Northwestern Hospital medical staff in Minneapolis, and CMO before becoming CEO in 2014. She was the system's first physician and woman to take on the role.