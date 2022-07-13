9 hospital CEOs exiting their roles

Nearly four dozen hospital CEOs left their roles in the first five months of this year, and several others have announced plans to step down or retire since June.

Here are nine hospital and health system CEOs who are leaving their positions:

1. Mike Blauer resigned June 10 as administrator and CEO of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho.

2. Topeka-based University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus CEO Steve Anderson stepped down June 1.

3. Rod Harkleroad, RN, stepped down as CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., on July 8. He left the position to serve as market president of HighPoint Health System, a market of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint that spans middle Tennessee.

4. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System said June 10 that William Jackson Jr., MD, is stepping away from the helm. The system subsequently named Jim Coleman as president and CEO.

5. Ed Smith is retiring this month as president and CEO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa. He has been with the hospital for 34 years.

6. Lindy White left her role as president of Ballad Health's Northwestern Region operations and CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn., in early July. She left Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health for a national role with Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

7. Alan Iftiniuk, president and CEO of Dignity Health's French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., is set to retire later this year.

8. Jonathan Curtright, CEO of Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care, is stepping down this month to join Oklahoma City-based OU Health as COO.

9. Liberty (Mo.) Hospital President and CEO David Feess is retiring this month after a 34-year career with the hospital.





