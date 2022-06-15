Hospital CEO exits surge

Nearly four dozen hospital CEOs have left their roles this year as a record number of chiefs across all industries have resigned, according to a June 15 Challenger, Gray & Christmas report.

In the first five months of this year, 668 CEOs left their posts, the highest total since the executive outplacement and coaching firm began tracking CEO changes in 2002. The total is up 24 percent from the 539 CEO exits announced in the same period of 2021.

Forty-seven hospital CEOs exited their roles in the first five months of this year. That's up from 26 hospital chiefs who resigned in the same period last year, according to the report.

"Economic conditions, rising inflation, and recession concerns are making boards rethink leadership and leaders rethink if they want to take on these challenges," Challenger, Gray & Christmas Senior Vice President Andrew Challenger said.