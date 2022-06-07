CEO to retire after 34 years at Iowa hospital

Ed Smith is retiring as president and CEO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa.

Mr. Smith will retire in July after 34 years with St. Anthony, according to a June 3 news release.

"It's been a rewarding 34-year career at St. Anthony working alongside a great staff providing quality healthcare to our patients," he said in the release. "I am looking forward to spending time with my wife, Vicki; our children; and three grandchildren."

Mr. Smith joined St. Anthony in 1988 as vice president and CFO. He has helmed the organization since 2012.

During Mr. Smith's time at St. Anthony, the hospital has completed various projects, such as the St. Anthony Clinic expansion and rehab services remodel and expansion, and grown to 750 full- and part-time employees, according to the release. Endowment funds were also established.

Allen Anderson has been selected as Mr. Smith's successor.

Previously, Mr. Anderson was CEO and administrator of Avera Tyler (Minn.) Hospital.

He also served as vice president of support services and operations of Granite Falls (Minn.) Municipal Hospital and Manor.