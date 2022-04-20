St. Anthony Regional Hospital names new CEO

Allen Anderson was tapped as the new president and CEO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa.

Mr. Anderson will begin his new role July 1, succeeding Ed Smith, who has served helmed St. Anthony since 2012, according to an April 20 news release.

Previously, Mr. Anderson was CEO and administrator of Avera Tyler (Minn.) Hospital.

He also served as vice president of support services and operations of Granite Falls (Minn.) Municipal Hospital and Manor.

St. Anthony has 99 beds and is connected to a 79-bed nursing home.