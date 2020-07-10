26 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last two weeks:

1. Gina Bishop, RN, PhD, and CEO of Providence Kodiak Island (Alaska) Medical Center, plans to resign, according to radio station KMXT.

2. Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital CEO Cornelio Catena will become chief development officer for Berwick, Pa.-based Commonwealth Health.

3. Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Ga., named Darcy Craven president and CEO, effective Aug. 24.

4. Mark Cye, CEO and CFO of Orleans Community Health in Medina, N.Y., is leaving to take a new job in Pennsylvania.

5. Lloyd Dean became the sole CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

6. The University of California named Michael Drake, MD, president.

7. Doug Ekeren was named interim regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, S.D.

8. Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare has named Jay Grider, DO, PhD, chief physician executive.

9. Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health and Services named Darin Goss CEO of its Southwest service area.

10. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health named Joyce Hendricks chief development officer of network philanthropy.

11. Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Ga., named Bill Lee CEO, according to TV station WTOC.

12. North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., named Irene Macyk, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer.

13. Robert Marmerstein was tapped to serve as CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas).

14. Hoboken, N.J.-based CarePoint Health chose Achintya Moulick, MD, as CEO.

15. Donald Mueller was named CEO of Philadelphia-based St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, a partnership between West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health and Drexel University.

16. Sharon Poston left her role as CEO of Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree, S.C.

17. San Francisco-based Dignity Health named Jahandar Saleh, MD, president of medical staff at Northridge (Calif.) Hospital.

18. Santa Ana, Calif.-based KPC Health named Mike Sarian president of its Southern California health system.

19. Lincoln (Kan.) County Hospital has tapped CFO Tawnya Seitz to serve as acting CEO, according to the Lincoln Sentinel-Republican.

20. Brighton, Mass.-based Franciscan Children's hospital promoted Liz Smith, RN, to chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services, wickedlocal.com reports.

21. Scott Taylor, CEO of St. Catherine and Bob Wilson Memorial hospitals in Kansas, is retiring, according to the Garden City Telegram.

22. Nuvance Health tapped Albert Villarin, MD, as vice president and chief medical information officer.

23. Santa Ana, Calif.-based KPC Health named Matt Whaley CEO of South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and Chapman Global Medical Center in Orange, Calif.

24. Bellevue (Ohio) Hospital President and CEO Michael Winthrop will retire Aug. 31.

25. Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa., named Rosemary Wurster, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer.

26. Santa Ana, Calif.-based KPC Health named Jamie Yoo CEO of Anaheim (Calif.) Global Medical Center.

