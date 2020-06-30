South Carolina hospital CEO departs

Sharon Poston has left her role as CEO of Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree, S.C., reports kingstreenews.com.

Hospital Board Chair Julie Floyd said Ms. Poston decided to depart and relinquished her CEO duties on June 22, according to the report.

Ms. Poston had helmed the facility since 2012. Ms. Floyd will act as interim CEO.

More articles on executive moves:

13 women making moves in healthcare leadership

Novant Health hospital president, COO to retire

Tenet names new CEO of Florida hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.