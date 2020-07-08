CarePoint names CEO

Hoboken, N.J.-based CarePoint Health chose Achintya Moulick, MD, to become its new CEO, according to NJ Biz.

Dr. Moulick joined CarePoint in February of 2020 as the health system's chief transition officer. He joined the hospital as part of a transition team led by management firm Alvarez and Marsal.



He is a cardiovascular surgeon with experience in hospital management and clinical care value.



Read more here.



More articles on executive moves:

Nuvance Health names new CMIO

Bellevue Hospital CEO to retire after 32 years

8 recent hospital CNO, CMO moves



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.