Lloyd Dean becomes sole CEO of CommonSpirit

CommonSpirit Health is now solely led by Lloyd Dean. Kevin Lofton, co-CEO of the Chicago-based health system, officially retired June 30.

Mr. Lofton announced his retirement in January. He is the former CEO of Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives, which merged with San Francisco-based Dignity Health in February 2019 to create CommonSpirit. Mr. Dean was the longtime CEO of Dignity Health.

In coming months, CommonSpirit will share more information on the health system's long-term strategy, Mr. Dean said. Focuses will include changing the care delivery system after the pandemic, advocating for universal health coverage, addressing the social causes of poor health and healthcare workforce demands.

CommonSpirit said the dual-CEO model was a transitional one to better integrate the two systems, and was not intended to be permanent.

