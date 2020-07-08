Tower Health, Drexel University name new CEO for Philadelphia hospital

Donald Mueller has been tapped as CEO of Philadelphia-based St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, a partnership between West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health and Drexel University.

Mr. Mueller will assume the role July 27 after serving as CEO of Children's Hospital at Erlanger in Chattanooga, Tenn., for five years.

During his tenure at Children's Hospital at Erlanger, Mr. Mueller recruited more than 50 subspecialty physicians, played a key role in the new 100,000-square-foot ambulatory center project, helped fundraise to update the hospital's facilities and created the first pediatric administrative residency program at the hospital, said Tower Health and Drexel, which acquired St. Christopher's Hospital in December. The Leapfrog Group also recognized Children's Hospital at Erlanger among its 2019 top children's hospitals.

Before joining Chattanooga-based Erlanger Health System, Mr. Mueller held multiple leadership roles at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Emory University, including executive director of the Marcus Autism Center.

Mr. Mueller is the first permanent CEO named for St. Christopher's since Tower Health and Drexel acquired the hospital in December. St. Christopher's was sold after it and Philadelphia-based Hahnemann University Hospital declared bankruptcy in June 2019. Ronald Dreskin has served as interim CEO since December.

