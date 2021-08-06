16 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported on or shared with Becker's since July 30:

1. Nancy Averwater was named senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

2. Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health, will retire next year.

3. Terri Couts, RN, was named senior vice president and CIO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

4. Jim Farris is retiring as CEO of Union County Hospital in Anna, Ill.

5. Jose Fernandez was named senior vice president of campus operations at Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

6. Tami Frost, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of North Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Medical Center.

7. Christopher Gessner was tapped to succeed Grace Wakulchik, who is retiring as president and CEO of Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital.

8. Michael Grace, EdD, was named chief administrative officer of Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System.

9. Mark Henrichs was named interim CFO of Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care.

10. Robbie Johnson was promoted to vice president and chief development officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

11. Sanjeeb Khatua, MD, president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Clinic, was appointed CEO of UnityPoint Accountable Care.

12. Paul Macek was named interim CEO of Prairie Lakes Healthcare System, in Watertown, S.D.

13. Lauren Trumbo was named CFO and vice president of finance for Gary, Ind.-based Methodist Hospitals.

14. Ayoka Pond was named vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

15. Scott Reiner, RN, is leaving as CEO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health at the end of the year to create a family foundation focused on global health and well-being.

16. Justin Williams was named vice president and chief development officer for Boston Medical Center.