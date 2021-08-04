Board member takes on interim CEO role at South Dakota health system

Paul Macek was named interim CEO of Prairie Lakes Healthcare System, the Watertown, S.D.-based health system said in an Aug. 3 news release.

Mr. Macek, who has more than 35 years of hospital and health system CEO experience, will help the organization recruit the next president and CEO, according to the news release.

K.C. DeBoer is resigning as CEO of Prairie Lakes Healthcare System, effective Sept. 17.

Mr. Macek resigned as a member of the Prairie Lakes Healthcare System board of directors to serve in the new position, the health system said.

For the last five years, Mr. Macek has worked as an independent consultant to healthcare organizations through his firm, PEM Advisors.