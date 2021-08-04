WVU Health System names new chief administrative officer

Michael Grace, EdD, was named chief administrative officer of West Virginia University Health System, the Morgantown-based organization said Aug. 3.

Mr. Grace began his new role Aug. 2. He will also serve as the inaugural president of the West Virginia University Health System Medical Group.

"Mike's an outstanding leader and seasoned healthcare executive," Albert Wright Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health System, said in a news release. "As CAO, he'll provide critical leadership in a variety of operational and administrative areas and work closely with me as the health system continues to grow and expand its services across the region."

Before assuming his current role, Mr. Grace was interim president of Princeton (W. Va.) Community Hospital.

Princeton Community Hospital, a 203-bed facility, entered into a management services agreement and clinical affiliation with WVU Health System in December.

