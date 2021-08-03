St. Jude appoints exec to oversee operations, $11.5B expansion

Jose Fernandez was named senior vice president of campus operations at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Memphis, Tenn.-based hospital said Aug. 2.

Mr. Fernandez is stepping into a newly created role.

He will oversee multiple departments, including food service, biomedical engineering and environmental services, as well as the design and construction and facilities departments, said St. Jude.

He will also play a key role in the hospital's planned six-year, $11.5 billion expansion.

The plan, which will focus on expanding patient care as well as clinical and lab research for sicknesses, includes $1.9 billion for new campus construction.

Previously, Mr. Fernandez was vice president of facilities planning, real estate and plant operations at Orlando, Fla.-based Valencia College.

Read more about him here.