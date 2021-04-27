St. Jude plans $11.5B, 6-year expansion

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., is launching a six-year, $11.5 billion expansion to improve research and advance clinical treatment for children, the hospital said April 27.

The strategic plan will focus on expanding patient care as well as clinical and lab research for catastrophic illnesses in children, such as cancer, blood disorders and neurological diseases.

St. Jude said it plans to add 1,400 jobs and spend at least $1.9 billion on new construction.

In addition to new construction, St. Jude's strategic plan includes spending $3.7 billion on cancer-focused research and clinical care, $1.1 billion to research catastrophic illnesses like sickle cell disease and $250 million to upgrade technology and resources.

"The plan is ambitious, and its goals are far-reaching," James Downing, MD, St. Jude president and CEO, said in a hospital news release. "We’re committing substantial resources to broaden scientific understanding, raise survival rates, improve quality of life and connect researchers worldwide in the quest to find cures and save children with cancer and other deadly diseases."

More articles on capital projects:

5 health systems opening hospitals

Mass General Brigham's plan for outpatient clinic gets pushback from safety-net system

Orlando Health plans hospital campus in central Florida

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.