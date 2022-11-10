14 women on the move in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 4.

1. Sheldon Barr was named president of Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Va.

2. Tina Bloemer, MSN, RN, will serve as Englewood (N.J.) Health's vice president of quality.

3. Jamie Ketas is the new vice president of population health for Englewood (N.J.) Health.

4. Janelle Raborn, market leader of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, plans to retire Dec. 31.

5. Sarah Sherer was named senior associate vice president and chief human resources officer for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

6. Caryl Perdaems was named chief practice officer of Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic Hospital.

7. Gloria Carter, MSN, RN, chief nursing executive at Dignity Health's Long Beach, Calif.-based St. Mary Medical Center, was appointed to lead the city's workforce development agency.

8. Kristin Feliciano was named senior vice president of strategy for University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.

9. Cheryl Cornwell was named CFO of Morton, Wash.-based Arbor Health.

10. Dr. Hülya Bayır was appointed chief of the division of critical care and hospital medicine for the pediatrics department at New York City-based Columbia University's college of physicians and surgeons, as well as for Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital of NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

11. Cynthia Hundorfean, president and CEO of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, received a new title: chief living health development officer.

12. Amy Doran, MSN, APN, was named COO of Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center.

13. Denise Shepherd, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center.

14. Sunitha Reddy was promoted to chief revenue officer with Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare.