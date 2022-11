Janelle Raborn, market leader of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, plans to retire Dec. 31.

Ms. Raborn has served Lovelace since 1982, according to a Nov. 2 blog post on the health system's website. She has held a variety of roles, including CEO of Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital and COO of Lovelace Women's Hospital, both located in Albuquerque.

Lovelace will begin a national search for Ms. Raborn's successor, according to the release.