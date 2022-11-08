Arbor Health appoints new CFO

Morton, Wash.-based Arbor Health has named Cheryl Cornwell as its new CFO, The Chronicle reported Nov. 7.

Ms. Cornwell previously served as the CFO for Lake Chelan (Wash.) Health and Lake Health District Hospital in Lakeview, Ore. She has 13 years of experience as a CFO and 16 years working in healthcare.

Arbor Health's network includes Morton Hospital, Rapid Care Clinic in Morton, and three primary care clinics in Morton, Mossyrock and Randle. It plans to open a new clinic in Packwood, Wash., in 2023.