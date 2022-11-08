Maryland hospital names senior VP of strategy

Kristin Feliciano was named senior vice president of strategy for University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, according to a Nov. 8 news release shared with Becker's.

In her new role, Ms. Feliciano will oversee strategic planning for the hospital, which is part of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System, according to the release. She also will advise hospital board members and senior leadership on business planning operations.

Most recently, Ms. Feliciano was chief strategy officer of Silver Spring, Md.-based Holy Cross Health. Her previous roles also include vice president at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va., and vice president for women's and children's services at University of Maryland Medical System.

Ms. Feliciano began her new role Nov. 7.