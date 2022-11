Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic Hospital appointed Caryl Perdaems chief practice officer and Bradley Weast COO.

The hospital announced both appointments Nov. 8.

Ms. Perdaems most recently served as a system director at Bozeman (Mont.) Health, according to a news release. She begins her new role Nov. 14.

Mr. Weast served in the Air Force for about three decades, including as commander of the Incirlik Air Base Medical Group in Turkey, according to a news release. He began his new role Oct. 7.