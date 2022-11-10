NJ health system adds 3 executives

Englewood (N.J.) Health has named vice presidents for quality, population health and finance.

Tina Bloemer, MSN, RN, will serve as the health system's vice president of quality, according to a Nov. 10 news release shared with Becker's. With more than 14 years of industry experience, she most recently served as director of patient safety, quality and risk management at Penn Medicine Princeton Health in Plainsboro, N.J.

Jamie Ketas is the new vice president of population health. She has worked for Englewood Health for more than a decade, most recently serving as senior director of research and care transitions.

Marcello Guaneri will serve as vice president of finance. He has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare finance and comes to Englewood from RWJBarnabas Health's Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., where he was CFO, the release said.