Virginia Commonwealth University Health has named Sheldon Barr president of Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill — the first female president in the hospital's 68-year history.

Ms. Barr has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry, according to a Nov. 10 news release from the health system. She most recently served as CEO of Sun City Center, Fla.-based HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.

Ms. Barr assumes her new role Dec. 11.