Columbia U, Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital name critical care chief

Dr. Hülya Bayır has been named chief of the division of critical care and hospital medicine for the pediatrics department at New York City-based Columbia University's college of physicians and surgeons, as well as for Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital of NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Bayır is a pediatrician known for clinical translational research, mentoring, teaching and advocacy for women in medicine and science, according to a Nov. 7 news release from Columbia University Irving Medical Center. She currently serves as academic chief of pediatric critical care medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. She also is the university's academic chief of pediatric critical care medicine and director of the neuroscience department institute at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.



Dr. Bayır will assume her new role March 1.