Dignity Health executive tapped for California workforce agency

Gloria Carter, MSN, RN, chief nursing executive at Dignity Health's Long Beach, Calif.-based St. Mary Medical Center, has been appointed to lead the city's workforce development agency.

As commissioner of the Pacific Gateway Workforce Innovation Network, Ms. Garcia will direct and lead its board's investments, a Dignity Health spokesperson told Becker's.

Ms. Garcia was appointed by Mayor Robert Garcia, according to Dignity Health's spokesperson. With her appointment, more women serve on city commissions and boards than men for the first time in Long Beach's history.