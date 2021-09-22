11 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Sept. 15:

Marna Borgstrom will retire as CEO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

Clay Farell has been appointed CEO of Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital.

Audrey Gregory, PhD, resigned from her role as CEO of Detroit Medical Center.

Rodney Hanners was named the permanent CEO of Keck Medicine of USC and president and CEO of USC Health System, both in Los Angeles.

Linda Hunt, president and CEO of Dignity Health's southwest division, is retiring.

Gary Kaplan, MD, is leaving his post as CEO of Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Sommer Kleweno Walley was named the permanent CEO of Seattle-based Harborview Medical Center.

Rose Lawhorne, MSN, resigned from her role as CEO at Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Christopher O'Connor was named CEO of Yale New Haven Health.

Edmund Sabanegh, MD, was appointed president and CEO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Health system.

Patrick Shannon was appointed CEO of Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital.