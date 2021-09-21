UW's Harborview Medical Center taps new CEO

Sommer Kleweno Walley was named the permanent CEO of Seattle-based Harborview Medical Center, effective immediately. She has served as interim CEO since December 2020. She succeeds Paul Hayes, who retired after six years in the role.

Ms. Kleweno Walley began her career at Harborview, part of Seattle-based UW Medicine, as a speech-language pathologist in 1997. She joined the hospital's executive team in 2017 when she was promoted to senior associate administrator for surgical, emergent and integrated clinical services, according to a Sept. 20 news release.

"Sommer became the preferred candidate for her devotion to Harborview's mission and her vision for the future," said Lisa Brandenburg, president of UW Medicine hospitals and clinics. "I'm pleased that she was chosen for this position."