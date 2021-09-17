Rodney Hanners named permanent CEO of USC Health System

Rodney Hanners has been named the permanent CEO of Keck Medicine of USC and president and CEO of USC Health System, both in Los Angeles. He has served as interim CEO since June 2020.

Hanners will begin his new role immediately, according to a Sept. 17 news release.

"We are thrilled that Rod will serve as CEO of Keck Medicine," said Steven Shapiro, MD, senior vice president for health affairs at USC. "His visionary leadership and broad knowledge of the industry was certainly on display over the past year, where he skillfully and successfully led the health system throughout the pandemic. With him at the helm, we know the university’s medical enterprise will continue to set the standard for innovation and excellence."